Wreaking Havoc

Twangled, the makers of the Backie Chan and Brawler jet ski hulls, has done it again. Twangled has acquired all of the molds and assets relating to the world famous Havoc hull. A prototype version will debut at this year’s Pro Watercross World Championships in Naples, Florida – September 21-25.

We are in the process of retooling the Havoc which will allow for a better fit for lay-down style exhaust systems and plan to be delivering Havoc’s by the middle of November. Like our other hulls, the Havoc will be available in 3 models. The Impact model will be the full fiberglass version, while the composite / glass hybrid hull model will be dubbed the Fallout. The full carbon composite model, the Aftermath, is the version of our prototype which initially weighed in at 63.15 lbs with foam. Prices will start at USD $4000 for the base model.

We would like to thank Steve Bach at Braap Werks for making this acquisition possible. We would also like to thank Brian and Josh at Rage Composite Works for designing and creating such an amazing hull.

Stay tuned to Twangled.com for a detail on the prototype build as well as all of the product information and options for ordering. You can also visit one of our exclusive dealers, Freestyle Factory, Braap Werks or Hill Powersports & Marine for more information or to order any of our hulls.