Team Rider Jessica Wiebesiek Joins Forces with ProWatercraft Racing 

We are pleased to announce that Team Twangled rider Jessica Wiebesiek has teamed up with ProWatercraft Racing for the 2017 season. She will be utilizing all of the ProWatercraft handling parts for her SXR including front & rear sponsons and updated intake grate & ride plate.

After getting the chance to test ride Paul Harding’s setup, Jessica decided to update all of her handling components to match the ProWatercraft setup that Paul is using (pictured) . The ski is currently in Wisconsin undergoing renovation at a top secret R&D facility.