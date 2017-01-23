P1 AquaX USA Announces 2017 Tour Schedule

P1 AquaX USA will host 10 events in 2017, more than ever before, as the series continue to expand after yet another successful year of racing in 2016.

P1 AquaX USA will host 10 events in 2017, more than ever before, as the series continue to expand after yet another successful year of racing in 2016.

The season will once again be split into Pro and Amateur championships’, with the amateur series including a second visit north of the country for the Great Lakes series that will now feature Huntington, West Virginia as a third venue.

The biggest news to come out of the 2017 plans is that a world championship event in Key West, Florida will end the season. This will take place in the second week of December and will see the top racers from around the world compete for the chance to become the very first AquaX world champion.

Starting at Daytona in April, the AquaX USA season will run right up until November, before heading to the World Championships in the final month of 2017.

Daytona, Sarasota, Islamorada, Chicago and Ft Lauderdale (one venue still to be confirmed) will play host to the P1 AquaX USA Pro Series.

Daytona, Kissimmee St Cloud, Islamorada and Ft Lauderdale (one venue still to be confirmed) are venues for the Amateur Florida Series, whilst Huntington, Whiting and Chicago are confirmed for the Amateur Great Lakes Series.

This series drew out some of the biggest names in the sport of PWC racing last year, and with legends like The Fighter Nicolas Rius coming out of retirement, this year promises to continue the amazing action!

Full Schedule:

P1 AquaX Pro Series

Daytona – April 22-23

TBC

Sarasota – July 1-2

Islamorada – August 19-20

Chicago – September 9-10

Ft Lauderdale – November 18-19

P1 AquaX Am Florida Series

Daytona – April 22-23

Kissimmee, St Cloud – May 20

TBC

Islamorada – August 19-20

Ft Lauderdale – November 18-19

P1 AquaX Am Great Lakes Series

Huntington, WV – July 22-23

Whiting, IN – August 12-13

Chicago – September 9-10

P1 AquaX World Championship: