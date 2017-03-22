Milwaukee Air &Water Show Presented by WaterStone Bank Announces Additional 2017 Performers July 15&16Milwaukee Air & Water Showwill feature thereturn of theU.S. Navy Blue Angels along with other exciting air and water show performersat Milwaukee’s lakefront; New special ticket packagesavailable April 1.Milwaukee, Wis., March 15, 2017….Organizers of the Milwaukee Air & Water Showpresented by WaterStone Bank,today announced additional air show acts slated to perform at the 2017 show July 15&16. Other exciting acts to perform in Milwaukee’s skies this July include the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team, Team Aerostars, Firebirds Xtreme, Lucas Oil Airshowsand the A-4 Skyhawk. As previously announced, the 2017 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team. “We are excited to bring a thrilling line-up of performers to this year’s air show,” said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. “With the help of WaterStone Bank and our other generous sponsors and supporters, we look forward to making this year’s Milwaukee Air & Water Show the best of record.”In addition to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the air show will play host to Team Aerostars–a precision aerobatic demo team ledby pilots Harvey Meek, David Monroe and Paul Hornick who perform in the Yak 52TW WWII-type aerobatic trainer,and FirebirdsX-TremeAerobatic Team featuring Rob Holland andJack Knutson. Michael Wiscus will return withLucas Oil Airshows performing dizzying and intense stuntsin the Pitts S-1-11B airplanewhile Paul Wood will guide the Warbird Heritage Foundation A-4 Skyhawk for atactical demonstrationthrough the blue skies of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Air & Water Show organizers previously announced the U.S. Navy Blue Angels would be returning as the main headliner in 2017. The Blue Angels’ six demonstration pilots fly the F/A-18 Hornet at over 34 locations throughout the U.S. each year, where they still employ many of the same practices and techniques used in their aerial displays when formed in 1946. The Blue Angels last performed in the Milwaukee area in 2010, as the 2014 visit was postponed due to weather-related unsafe flying conditions. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels “C-130 Fat Albert” will makea return visit to Milwaukee in July. The United States Marine Corps Lockheed C-130T Hercules, affectionately known as “Fat Albert” flies with an all-Marine crew and three officers and five enlisted personnel. Air show fans will enjoy watching this monstrousworkhorse that has been in service for over half a century grace Milwaukee’s skies. An Air Combat Commanddemonstration team will also be making an appearance at the air show. The specific aircraft will be announced at a later date. Water acts scheduled for this year’s show include Tony Demattero’s “Hustler 50 Raceboat” and Gene Greber’s MTI Racing Teamon the Wake Effects Champion Superboat. In addition, Gary Burtkawill perform an excitingJet Ski freestyle show,and the Water Show Ski Team will show off their skills. TheMilwaukee Fireboatand a demonstration from the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Helicopterwill show the crowdtheir detailed skillwhen dealing with crisis on the water.Finally, Seven Marineoutboard boats will taketheir talents to the western waters of Lake Michigan to show off power and speed.Additional air and water acts will be announced in the coming months.The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which draws nearly 400,000 people to Milwaukee’s lakeshore every year, has a significant economic impact on the city,provides the community with a meaningful impact to our nation’s armed forcesand supports military veterans by supporting its sponsor, The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.Ground Displays& Exhibits:While the air and water acts will surely be enticing, Milwaukee Air & Water Show will alsoprovide displays andexhibits on land. There will be an A-7D Corsair II “Ghostrider” cockpit display featuring real helmets and instruments. The EAA will maketheir 2017 debut in Milwaukee providing an incredible opportunity for aviation fans with their new Spirit of Aviation mobile experience trailer. The Air & Water Show will offer many activities for the entire family to enjoy including a Kidz Fun Zone located in the middle of the event grounds. Michael Tuley will be back sellingtrendy air show merchandise and many vendors will be on the air show grounds offering delicious food and beverages for everyone to enjoy.

Ticket Packages: Ticket packages for the 2017 Milwaukee Air & Water Showwill go on saleApril 1. Ticket packages on sale will include the Reserved CenterPoint package, the Flight Line Club package and Sky Chalet VIP tickets. Reserved parking will be available at the lakefront. To order tickets and reserved seating packages online, please visit www.milwaukeeairshow.com.Sponsorship Information:For those interested in learning more about the benefits and value incurred by sponsoring the 2017show and/or specific event activities, including VIP hospitality tents or corporate entertainment packages, please contact Paul Rogers at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show office at 414-482-2069, or email to: prog@milwaukeeairshow.com. For more information about performance details, show-site information and other news surrounding the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, please visit www.milwaukeeairshow.com. Follow the air show on Twitter @MKEAirandWaterand on Facebookfor the latest Milwaukee Air & Water Show updates. About the Milwaukee Air & Water ShowThe Milwaukee Air & Water Show, sponsored by WaterStone Bankthis year,is unique in Milwaukee’s history and provides affordable, wholesome entertainment for the entire family. From its grassroots beginnings in 2002, the air show has grown into Wisconsin’s largest free event, providing a substantial economic impact to Milwaukee’s local economy. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is Milwaukee’s masterpiece of sound and color that showcases the role of aviation in the community, the history of air power, provides a forum for educating young people about aviation, and encourages the natural excitement these upcoming generations have for flight. For more information, visit www.milwaukeeairshow.com.