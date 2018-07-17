2018 Can-Am Watercross Update Whiting Indiana Race

P1AquaX and the Can-Am Watercross Tour have teamed up once again to bring more awesome racing to the shores of Lake Michigan.

Whiting, Indiana will take place on August 11 & 12 and will host both Big Course Offshore racing as well as closed course racing. Here is the: Whiting Entry Form for Can-Am Watercross closed course racing. If you do not see you class listed, please reach out. If we have an interest in additional classes they can be added. We ask that you get your entries in by August 7th.

Other important links:

P1AquaX

Can-Am Watercross