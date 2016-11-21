2017 Pro Watercross dates around the USA

With the holidays right around the corner it won’t be long before many of you will be ready to hit the water, whether it is for fun, freestyle or racing. The northern part of the country is being covered with a blanket of white snow and to be honest it just makes us think of the white sandy beaches of the gulf coast and the first two stops of the tour… Pro Watercross is always working to improve the tour looking for new venues and ways to advance our sport and today we are pleased to announce the tentative 2017 national tour dates as well as the dates for Pro Watercross sanctioned events. As the 2017 race season draws closer, event organizers; Great Lakes Watercross, Surf & Turf Promotions and Typhoon Tommy’s regional dates will be finalized as well as the introduction of a US National HydroFlight Championship tour.