2017 Pro Watercross dates around the USA

With the holidays right around the corner it won’t be long before many of you will be ready to hit the water, whether it is for fun, freestyle or racing. The northern part of the country is being covered with a blanket of white snow and to be honest it just makes us think of the white sandy beaches of the gulf coast and the first two stops of the tour… Pro Watercross is always working to improve the tour looking for new venues and ways to advance our sport and today we are pleased to announce the tentative 2017 national tour dates as well as the dates for Pro Watercross sanctioned events. As the 2017 race season draws closer, event organizers; Great Lakes Watercross, Surf & Turf Promotions and Typhoon Tommy’s regional dates will be finalized as well as the introduction of a US National HydroFlight Championship tour.
Pro Watercross has been considering the idea of breaking the National Tour into two individual tours – a West Coast/East Coast tour or possibly utilizing a drop round for the tour. As soon as this decision has been made, we will make an announcement.
The Pro Watercross World Championships will be held at the end of October, beginning of November with Watercross, HydroFlight, HydroDrags and Wakeboard as confirmed competitions. Details will be announced at the beginning of 2017.
PRO WATERCROSS TENTATIVE NATIONAL DATES
May 6-7 | Pensacola Beach, FL www.VisitPensacolaBeach.com
May 13-14 | Panama City Beach, FL www.VisitPanamaCityBeach.com
June 10-11 | Lewisville, TX www.VisitLewisville.com
June 17-18 | Sparks/Reno, NV www.CityofSparks.us/visiting or www.VisitRenoTahoe.com
July TBA | Atlantic City, NJ www.AtlanticCityNJ.com
August 12-13 | Hartwell, GA www.Hart-Chamber.org
National Championships | CBS Sports coverage
August 19-20 | Charleston, WV www.CharlestonWV.com
World Championships| CBS Sport coverage
October 27 – November 5 | Naples, FL www.ParadiseCoast.com
2017 REGIONAL DATE
January 12-15 | Daytona, FL
2017 TENTATIVE REGIONAL DATES
February 4 | Bradenton, FL | Bradenton Riverwalk Regatta
June TBA | Minnesota
August 25-27 | Kenosha WI | Surf Ride
September 16-17 | Milton, WI
